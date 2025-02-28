Photos show popular Derbyshire animal park - as community appeal for help to refurbish derelict school building

Newly launched Stonebroom Community Hub group have set up a fundraiser to renovate a derelict school building located next to popular Stonebroom Animal Park and Community Woodland.

After renovations the building is set to host Stonebroom Community Hub for Outdoor and Occupational Learning - with a variety of activities for local community to enjoy.

Janie Thompson, Group Leader and Animal Park manager, said: “I’ve been running the animal park for about eight years. The building and the area where the animal park is, were a part of privately owned land.

"Some time ago the person who owned the land decided to sell it, which meant the animal park would have to go. We managed to get some help to purchase it.

"I've been looking at this building for 10 years, wanting to do something with it, but not knowing how to do it.

"Now we're frantically fundraising to refurbish the building to open an indoor learning centre for everybody in the community to benefit from.” The old school building, which has been derelict since 1970s, has fell apart and requires extensive works to bring it back to life.

Janie added: “Every penny raised so far is being used to begin initial emergency repairs to prevent our building deteriorating further into disrepair.

Recently a scaffolding, generously loaned to Stonebroom Community Hub at no cost, has been erected at the side of the building to allow works to leaking roof.

Janie said: “Work to try and fix the very leaky flat roofing has begun, but upon removing what was left of the cladding on the side of the dormer windows, a huge amount of rotten wood was discovered, where the roof has been leaking for over 20 years.

"This rot has unfortunately infiltrated into some of the roof timbers, which will have to be replaced.”

But Janie and the Stonebroom Community Hub are not discouraged by the state of the building and have many exciting plans for the future.

Janie said: “We want to open the outdoor learning centre in not too distant future. We are hoping to offer an extension to forest school and wide range of creative activities for everyone – including music workshops.”

Janie added: “Local community is at the heart of what we do. The Animal Park was established in 2017 initially as part of the education of the Forest School learners at Stonebroom Primary and Nursery School, but it has since evolved into an integral part of local community.

"People from near and far regularly come to visit our pigs, goats, chickens and ducks as well as varying amounts of chicks and ducklings which hatch naturally every spring.

“We are only on the very bottom rung of a very tall ladder, as far as renovation of the building is concerned, so if anyone can offer time, resources, expertise or experience, we would very much appreciate some advice, support, funding and maybe a few hours of your valuable time.”

Anyone who wants to support Stonebroom Community Hub with their efforts to open the brand new learning centre can donate via their Go Fund Me page.

1 . Stonebroom Animal Park & Community Hub Stonebroom Animal Park is loved by local community with many families regularly attending sessions and events offered by the farm park - here Codie and Raven-Rae are attending a toddler parent session. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Stonebroom Animal Park & Community Hub Janie Thompson runs Stonebroom Animal Park and Community Woodland. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Stonebroom Animal Park & Community Hub A scaffolding was erected on the side of the derelict school building next to the farm park - after it has been generously loaned to Stonebroom Community Hub at no cost by Paul and Jodie from Shirland. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Stonebroom Animal Park & Community Hub After renovations the building is set host a Stonebroom Community Hub for Outdoor and Occupational Learning. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales