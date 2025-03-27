Three RAF Puma HC.Mk 2 helicopters have performed a farewell flypast over parts of the UK today (March 27).

The military aircrafts, capable of carrying 16 passengers, 12 fully equipped troops or up to 2 tonnes of freight, were captured flying over the Peak District around 1pm – on their way from Catterick to RAF Benson.

The Puma HC.Mk 2 helicopters are used in a variety of combat roles over – including the tactical movement of troops, weapons, ammunition and stores on the battlefield, as well as the extraction of casualties and in response to medical emergencies on the frontline.

They can also be deployed during non-combatant evacuations, and humanitarian and disaster relief operations.

The RAF Pumas are set for a well deserved retirement after today’s fly-past, allowing The Royal Air Force to avoid ‘additional in-service costs’.

They will be replaced by a new H145 helicopter, which is set to enter service next year and support of British forces in be deployed in both.

1 . RAF Puma HC.Mk 2 helicopters fly over Curbar Edge Three RAF Puma HC.Mk 2 helicopters were captured flying over the Peak District around 1 pm this afternoon. Photo: Richard Bowring