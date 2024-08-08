Photos show missing three-legged Chesterfield cat Willow as owners appeal for help

Molly Charlesworth and Ben Gourvenec, from Brampton, have been left worried after their cat Willow went missing.

The couple last saw Willow around 1 am on Tuesday, August 6 in their garden at John Street.

Molly said: “Normally, Willow is out for about 15 minutes before she comes back home. I think something scared her and she ran off.

“I had her since she was a kitten and is now 8. It has never happened before. It’s pretty rough, I’m worried and I’ve been crying a lot.”

Willow is a calico cat and she is missing her back left leg. She is described as a ‘quite shy’ cat. She is microchipped.

In a bid to find Willow, Molly put posters out on social media and handed flyers out. Her posts have been shared on Facebook, but there have been no sightings so far.

Molly’s Facebook post reads: “She’s far too delicate and precious to be out by herself and she needs to be home where it’s safe!!

“This has never happened before and it’s starting to consume us please keep an eye out for her. Thank you in advance for any shares or possible leads, sightings to her whereabouts.”

Anyone who sees Willow should contact Molly and Ben via phone at 07927181039 or 07930990690.

