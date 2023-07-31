Photos show hundreds paying tribute to ‘fantastic’ Derbyshire dad-of-three at football match - raising £5,000 for charity
Wayne Colley, 39, of Grassmoor, passed away suddenly leaving behind his wife Jemma, 39, seven-year-old son Finley and two daughters Harper, five, and Autumn, aged two.
To commemorate Wayne, whose biggest passion was football, his friends organised a memorial match in Grasmoor - raising £5 000 which will be split between Ashgate Hospice and Young People Services.
Speaking on the day Jemma, Wayne's wife, said: “Wayne was so passionate about helping others less fortunate and those that needed support. He always spoke to our children about the importance of giving back to others and the wider community, so without a doubt he would have been extremely proud of what the event has achieved.”
Daniel Wright, 39, who had been friends with Wayne since they were aged 11, said: “Wayne was very energetic and driven. He was a great friend and a fantastic family man. He loved nothing more than knocking a football round.
“When Wayne suddenly passed away, we found out that he registered as an organ donor. One of his organs has gone to a young eight-year-old girl and given her a new life.
"Wayne helped children by donating organs and our fundraiser will continue his efforts to support children. It will help those who have lost a parent really young and are going through bereavement.”
The match, at Barnes Park, saw his friends will commemorate Wayne on the pitch as ‘Wayne’s Wanderers’ made up of Wayne's closest friends who faced Grassmoor Legends, made up of past and present Grasmoor sports players.