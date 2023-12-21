Photos show historic steam engines driving through Chesterfield town centre
Two steam engines visted Chesterfield town centre on Saturday.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:13 GMT
The historic Marriott Drilling steam engines visited the market square, putting smiles on the faces of railway enthusiasts.
The breathtaking engines started their journey at the town hall at 9am and drove through Chesterfield before reaching the market square.
Photographer Nick Rhodes, of Hasland, captured some great shots of the historic engines on their visit to Chesterfield.
