Photos show floral tributes for man who died in Chesterfield town centre incident

Floral tributes have been left after a man died in Chesterfield town centre on Friday.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 27th Feb 2024, 15:53 GMT

Bouquets and a note have been left near the coach station, to pay tribute to the man who lost his life in an incident.

The incident happened at around 2pm. New Beetwell Street in Chesterfield was closed and buses were diverted as officers carried out their enquiries.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Floral tributes have been left in Chesterfield town after a man died last Friday.

Floral tributes have been left in Chesterfield town after a man died last Friday.

The incident happened around 2pm on Friday, February 23, when a man died close to the Coach Station in Chesterfield.

The incident happened around 2pm on Friday, February 23, when a man died close to the Coach Station in Chesterfield.

Flowers have been left outside the New Beetwell Street multi-storey car park.

Flowers have been left outside the New Beetwell Street multi-storey car park.

A note left with the flowers at the Coach Station, in tribute to the man who died on Friday

A note left with the flowers at the Coach Station, in tribute to the man who died on Friday

