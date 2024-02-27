Photos show floral tributes for man who died in Chesterfield town centre incident

Bouquets and a note have been left near the coach station, to pay tribute to the man who lost his life in an incident.

The incident happened at around 2pm. New Beetwell Street in Chesterfield was closed and buses were diverted as officers carried out their enquiries.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

1 . Floral tributes Floral tributes have been left in Chesterfield town after a man died last Friday. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Flowers outside New Beetwell Street car park The incident happened around 2pm on Friday, February 23, when a man died close to the Coach Station in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Flowers outside New Beetwell Street multi-storey car park Flowers have been left outside the New Beetwell Street multi-storey car park. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Rest in Peace Sunny A note left with the flowers at the Coach Station, in tribute to the man who died on Friday Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales