All Saints Church in Wingerworth is hosting their first Brickfest event where people of all ages can come and show-off their Lego models between Friday and Monday, February 23-26.

Not only will you get to see other fantastic models brought in by local residents, there are Lego-building competitions, a tombola, as well as hot drinks and cakes for sale.

Local photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to get these great images...

1 . Brickfest Mum Lisa with Reuben, Joel and Ethan get busy building at Brickfest Photo: NICK RHODES