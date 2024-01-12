Photos show Derbyshire pupils enjoying Outdoor Play and Learning programme set to improve wellbeing and development

Pupils are benefiting from a new outdoor play programme, which has been set up in a bid to improve their wellbeing and development.

Clowne Junior School in Derbyshire recently joined Outdoor Play and Learning (OPAL) – a national programme endorsed and supported by Sport England, which aims to improve play time at schools across the UK.

OPAL play revolves around fostering child-led play, where children engage in learning through exploration, creativity, and the utilization of outdoor spaces to cultivate their play experiences in a bid to improve their wellbeing and overall development.

Rachel Morris-Jones, OPAL Team and Pupil Premium Lead at Clowne Junior School has explained the difference it has made for pupils over the last six months the programme has been running.

Mrs Morris-Jones said: “It is an ongoing project and we are constantly trying to improve it but we have noticed the positive impacts already. The programme gives the children the freedom to choose how they want to play. It means they can be creative. They might be building dens, they might be stacking up tires, they might be digging in the mud or playing in the mud kitchen.

“The programme runs during lunchtime and it means the pupils can make their own choices every day. They will not hear from us ‘you can't do that’. It's a safe space for children to make their own choices and push their boundaries. It also allows them to spend time outdoors and just to be kids.

“We had an open day and parents came to visit, to watch and to join the play. We have had some really positive feedback from them.”

