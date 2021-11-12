Photos show Derbyshire marking Armistice Day

Events took place across the county, spanning the generations, from schools to care homes.

The annual Act of Remembrance took place in the Chesterfield FC Memorial Garden at 3pm on November 11.

The ‘kick-off’ time was chosen to recognise the 16 players, manager and director who gave their lives in the conflicts of the last century.

Wreaths from the playing staff and football club as well as from the supporters and the Trust were placed at the War Memorial as part of the ceremony.

As is traditional in the Garden, the fallen are remembered by both their military rank and playing position.

Husband and wife Gary Birtles and Lorrie Brown from Groovy Gazza Productions performed a ‘Salute to Vera Lynn’ at the Olde House in Newbold to commemorate Armistice Day.

In the audience was Chesterfield man John Wilson, a retired RAF Officer who has written a book about the death of his brother in a bombing mission over Germany, titled 'No Known Grave'. Ken, of Old Whittington, was just 22 and was due to get married just a few weeks later.

Gary said: “He told us about his book which has been read by The Queen and Dame Vera Lynn

“We had a lot to chat about because Lorrie also met Dame Vera in 2016 after she won an award for her tribute show.”

Local musician Pete Ward visted Tibshelf Infant and Nursery School to mark Armistice Day with pupils. Children and staff observed a two minute silence in front of Remembrance tiles created to mark the day.

Pete also played The Last Post at St John's Church and youngsters have made poppy stones which have been laid at the church’s memorial.

Over 100 people attended Palterton Primary School’s service on Thursday along with MP Mark Fletcher, the Staveley branch of the RBL and current and former military personnel.

