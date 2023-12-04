Actors Kelvin and Liz Fletcher have opened their farm to the public at Christmas for the first time – with an array of celeb friends attending.

The event launched on Saturday – offering families the chance to experience a magical Santa’s Village on their Peak District Farm to really kick Christmas off with a bang.

The "magical" Santa's Village is now open on weekends throughout December to ticketholders. The farm is located near Wincle in the west of the national park.

Famous friends of Kelvin and Liz’s turned out to support the first night of the winter wonderland. Shayne Ward and wife, Sophie Austin enjoyed the experience with daughter Willow.

Actors Mark Jordan and Laura Norton caught up with friends at the event. Whilst Sam Burgess and fiancée, Lucy Graham spent a night out with new-born daughter Robbie.

Kelvin and Liz chatted with rugby player Rob Burrow and wife Lindsey, both of whom are campaigning around MND awareness. Jennifer Ellison and her husband Rob Tickle got stuck in with their sons.

Kelvin greeted Manchester United player, Amad Diallo who took a country break of sorts with his young family for the evening. Whilst Emilie Cunliffe also took advantage of the Christmassy weather with her partner and girls.

While parents caught up and chatted, enjoying the Fletchers On the Farm food and drink on offer, the children made reindeer food to leave out on Christmas Eve, met the farm animals and played in mini-Land Rovers and giant snow globes. Youngsters also had the chance to meet the Father Christmas and secure their place on the nice list.

1 . Emilie Cunliffe and partner Michael Hoszowski Actress Emilie Cunliffe, Kym Marsh's daughter visited Peak District with her partner Michael Hoszowski. Photo: (CREDIT: TOM PITFIELD) Photo Sales

2 . Shayne Ward Liz Fletcher was seen chatting with Shayne Ward, singer and actor, winner of the second edition of The X Factor. (CREDIT: TOM PITFIELD) Photo: (CREDIT: TOM PITFIELD) Photo Sales

3 . Shayne Ward, Kelvin Fletcher and Sophie Austin Actress Sophie Austin stopped by in Peak District's Christmas village as well. (CREDIT: TOM PITFIELD) Photo: (CREDIT: TOM PITFIELD) Photo Sales