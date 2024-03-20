A one-acre building plot in the sought-after rural Hazelwood area, near Belper, is to go up for auction this month with a guide price of £450,000.

The land, which is located on Hob Hill, has extensive views across the Derbyshire countryside, and planning consent to build a large modern villa, to an eco-friendly, carbon neutral design with 7,700 sq ft of living accommodation. Consent has also been given to build a swimming pool, garaging and an annexe to the property.

The land will feature among over 180 lots in the next national property auction to be held by SDL Property Auctions, which is part of Eddisons, on Wednesday, March 27.

Andrew Parker, managing director and auctioneer at SDL Property Auctions, said: “It’s certainly rare that a site like this comes up for auction, with the opportunity to build a magnificent, south-facing eco-home in a very sought-after area of the countryside near Duffield.

“Despite its rural location, both Belper and Duffield train stations are nearby and there is also easy access to the M1 motorway, as well as to both Derby, eight miles away, and Nottingham.

“Houses regularly sell for over a million in this neighbourhood, so it’s not surprising that the chance to create a fantastic house to the highest spec is creating a great deal of interest among potential buyers.”

For more information about the Hazelwood site, or to register to bid remotely online, on the phone or by proxy, go to sdlauctions.co.uk. The auction will be live streamed online on March 27 with bidder registration closing on March 26.

