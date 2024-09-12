The funeral service for Joe ‘Joey’ Madden was held on Wednesday, September 11, at Chesterfield Crematorium in Brimington.

Before his early retirement 15 years ago, Joe, 60, worked as a bricklayer, helping to build homes and business premises across Derbyshire and was well-known in the area.

Family and friends attended the funeral to pay tributes to ‘amazing grandfather’ whose sudden death ‘left a big hole in many people's hearts’.

Joe, who was born and raised in Chesterfield, and had moved to Bolsover, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, August 27, leaving behind three daughters and six grandchildren.

He was found unconscious in Inkersall and emergency services were called, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of his death has not been determined yet.

Daughter Emma Madden said: “After he passed away, we’ve got many messages from people who we didn’t even know, saying they were thinking about dad a lot and saying lovely things about him. It's nice to see how much he was loved in our area.”

She added: “He was amazing with the kids. He used to spend a lot of time with them and take them out to play areas when they were little.”

