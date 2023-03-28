News you can trust since 1855
National Puppy Day

Photos of your four-legged friends to celebrate National Puppy Day

We recently celebrated National Puppy Day and to mark the moment, we asked you to show off your favourite photos of your canine companions.

By Bailey Greenfield
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:52 BST

And you didn’t disappoint – with photos of your furry friends in all their various shapes, sizes, breeds, and colours!

So here are some of your fantastic submissions - showing off some of the cutest dogs in north Derbyshire.

Mickey is a ten week old Yorkie - looking very dapper in a bow-tie. Sent in by Selina Bates.

This Corgi brings a whole new meaning to the term "dog basket". Sent in by Yvonne Taylor.

Bulldogs, Dottie, Bear and Bertie, all now 14 and a half weeks old and settling into their new homes. Sent in by Julie Ellis.

8-week-old puppy Dollie, posing for a picture with her favourite toys. Sent in by Fiona Parker.

