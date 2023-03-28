Photos of your four-legged friends to celebrate National Puppy Day
We recently celebrated National Puppy Day and to mark the moment, we asked you to show off your favourite photos of your canine companions.
By Bailey Greenfield
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:52 BST
And you didn’t disappoint – with photos of your furry friends in all their various shapes, sizes, breeds, and colours!
So here are some of your fantastic submissions - showing off some of the cutest dogs in north Derbyshire.
