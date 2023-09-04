News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Photos: Hundreds of people flock to Derbyshire family-fun show - in 9 'epic' photos

Hundreds of people flocked to Langwith Show to enjoy a day of family-fun in the sun, with live entertainment, and community competitions and activities for all ages.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST

This year, a variety of community stalls from local businesses were in attendance with live entertainment scheduled throughout the day at the not-for-profit community event.

Hosted by Rhubarb Farm – a horticulture-based social enterprise – the event took Hardwick Street, Langwith.

Visitors enjoyed a dog show and a series of community contests which included a dog show and vegetable growing – winning submissions were laid out in the show tent for visitors to view as they made their way across the site.

Throughout the day, a range of live entertainment kept guests on their toes, while an “epic” Viking battle drew in big crowds.

Commenting on Rhubarb Farm’s Facebook page – fb.com/rhubarbfarmcic – visitors were eager to share their praise.

Polly Ashbourne, a regular visitor of the annual show, said: “Lovely day once again.”

Claire Cox, who attended the show for the first time, said: “Absolutely had a great afternoon. Definitely will be coming again.”

Langwith Show, matching outfits for dog show entrants Daniel Sharrock and Ollie.

1. Matching outfits for dog show entrants

Langwith Show, matching outfits for dog show entrants Daniel Sharrock and Ollie. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Langwith Show, the public are allowed into the show tent to see who won the contests.

2. Show tent

Langwith Show, the public are allowed into the show tent to see who won the contests. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Langwith Show, Elizabeth Goodwin with her winning entry in the craft classes.

3. Craft classes

Langwith Show, Elizabeth Goodwin with her winning entry in the craft classes. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Hundreds flocked to the field and enjoyed a day of family-fun in the sun.

4. Great weather for it

Hundreds flocked to the field and enjoyed a day of family-fun in the sun. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireViking