Photos: Hundreds of people flock to Derbyshire family-fun show - in 9 'epic' photos
This year, a variety of community stalls from local businesses were in attendance with live entertainment scheduled throughout the day at the not-for-profit community event.
Hosted by Rhubarb Farm – a horticulture-based social enterprise – the event took Hardwick Street, Langwith.
Visitors enjoyed a dog show and a series of community contests which included a dog show and vegetable growing – winning submissions were laid out in the show tent for visitors to view as they made their way across the site.
Throughout the day, a range of live entertainment kept guests on their toes, while an “epic” Viking battle drew in big crowds.
Commenting on Rhubarb Farm’s Facebook page – fb.com/rhubarbfarmcic – visitors were eager to share their praise.
Polly Ashbourne, a regular visitor of the annual show, said: “Lovely day once again.”
Claire Cox, who attended the show for the first time, said: “Absolutely had a great afternoon. Definitely will be coming again.”