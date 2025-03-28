Photos: Black-tie charity ball at historic hotel raises £18,000 for Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s Maternity Ward

Hosted by Managing Director of the Derbyshire hotel, Jo-Anne Oldfield, the funds will go towards the Neonatal Unit and the creation of a new Memorial Garden at Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s Maternity Ward, providing much-needed support to families during their most challenging times.

This latest fundraising success brings Jo-Anne’s total donations to a staggering £138,000 over the past 11 years, all in memory of her beloved son, Mac Oldfield.

Jo-Anne’s inspiration comes from the care and compassion she received from the hospital during her difficult pregnancy and Mac’s birth. Determined to give back, she has tirelessly championed fundraising efforts, with the support of family, friends, customers and staff.

She said: “I am truly overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of so many people.

"The legacy we are building in Mac’s name is something I hold close to my heart, and I can’t thank everyone enough for making it possible.”

The charity ball was made possible through the generosity of businesses and individuals alike.

A special thank you goes to Philip James Butchers, the event’s main sponsor.

The event also saw a grand raffle featuring an array of incredible prizes, all donated by generous supporters.

Beyond the fundraising events, Jo-Anne has launched Mac’s Healing Hearts, a support network for grieving parents and families. Their monthly coffee mornings provide a space for those navigating loss. The initiative also extends donations to other local baby and child charities, including Dresses for Angels.

To learn more about Mac’s Healing Hearts and Jo-Anne’s charity work, visit: www.sitwellarms.com/charity-work

