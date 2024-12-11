Around 70 tractors were seen driving through Chesterfield earlier today as a part of farmers' protests in Derbyshire.

The rolling demonstartion against tax reforms announced in October which they say will result in the land families have worked for “generations” being sold off.

Previously farmers could claim 100 per cent relief on inheritance tax, but under new rules, effective from April 2026, relief will be restricted to the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property.

Above this amount, landowners will pay inheritance tax at a reduced rate of 20 per cent.

The tractors, joined by other farm vehicles, set off from Bakewell around 12.30 pm, and travelled along the A6 before taking the A619 onto Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield.

They then joined the A61 at Horns Bridge roundabout and made their way to the M1 roundabout heading towards Clay Cross on the A6175 before heading back into Chesterfield on the A61 and taking the A632 out to Matlock.

Protester Ben Ardern who runs a 1,000-acre cattle farm in Chelmorton said: "You just keep getting stabbed in the back by the Government – we are asset rich but you never see the money. The land is worth a lot of money and so is the machinery but the income is not. We would have to pay over £800,000 in tax over 10 years, which is just impossible. We struggle to turn over £20,000 a year, let alone £800,000.

"I love doing it but when you’re constantly being penalised you start thinking ‘why are we bothering? Everyone needs farmers for food and if there’s not food there’s no future – we’re hoping the Government will see sense eventually. I understand why they’re doing it – because we’re sat on a lot of assets, but we don’t make anything.

The Government claims the bulk of claims – based on its latest figures – were below the £1 million threshold and “almost three-quarters of estates claiming agricultural property relief would not be affected by the changes”.

Photos show as the convoy of tractors travels through Chesterfield.

1 . Derbyshire farmers protest Dozens of tractors joined the go-slow demonstration travelling across North Derbyshire today. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Derbyshire farmers protest The demonstration was set to show farmers' opposition to new inheritance rules announced by the new government in October. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Derbyshire farmers protest Previously farmers could claim 100 per cent relief on inheritance tax however under new rules effective from April 2026 relief will be restricted to the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property. Above this amount, landowners will pay inheritance tax at a reduced rate of 20 per cent. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Derbyshire farmers protest Farmers believe that tax reforms announced in October will result in the land families have worked for 'generations' being sold off. Photo: Laura Ward Photo Sales