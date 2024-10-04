Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thought-provoking exhibition which sheds light on people’s experience of death and dying has been curated by Ashgate Hospice and arts photographer Billy Bye.

Life’s Final Chapter is an online exhibition which launches on October 7 to coincide with Hospice Care Week. There are moving stories from 15 participants, all of whom have been touched by death and dying in some way.

The project aims to showcase the experiences of people living with an incurable illness, their families, and the healthcare professionals who support them.

Some of the patients featured were pictured in the final days of their lives, while others were receiving palliative care and grieving after the death of a loved one.

Michael Siddall of Clowne is among the 15 contributors to The Final Chapter exhibition. He was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2019 and is aiming to live a good life for as long as he can.

Among them was Michael Siddall, aged 66, who was diagnosed with advanced prostrate cancer on on December 31, 2019, and accesses outreach support from the hospice’s Day Services unit.

Michael, from Clowne, Derbyshire, said: “I was intrigued to take part in the Life’s Final Chapter exhibition to share my views and concerns on the subject of death. Sharing my story for the exhibition has made me think positively, with an aim to live as good a life as possible for as long as I can.

“I initially thought that the final chapter of my life would be a short one. However, four years after receiving a stage four cancer diagnosis I am living well with it – and hopefully for much longer with successful medication.

“I understand it is inevitable that I will probably have a shorter life than I had once expected, but I hope to fight the illness so I can be around for as long as possible.

“Now my focus is on making more memories with my wife by doing as much as I can whilst I am able to – especially after she was also diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Remaining positive is essential!”

Photographer Billy, from Derby, captured the portraits for the Life's Final Chapter exhibition at Ashgate Hospice's site in Old Brampton,, in February 2024.

The 63-year-old was able to capture the striking portraits from all kinds of people, including those facing their final days, people receiving palliative care and individuals grieving after the death of a loved one.

Through Billy's powerful imagery and the poignant stories of those involved, the exhibition seeks to encourage understanding, empathy, and initiate conversations around essential yet often challenging topics.

Billy said: “My goal was to explore mortality and its profound consequences, aiming to destigmatise the subject and encourage open conversation.

“Hearing the personal stories of all the subjects added layers of complexity to my role. I found myself drawn in, empathising with their struggles and triumphs, while trying to maintain that professional distance.

“I am delighted with how the series of portraits turned out; they are gritty, honest, and direct.

“I hope the exhibition will foster understanding and connection, allowing viewers to reflect on their own experiences with life, death and loss.”

Stories of the exhibition participants were captured by members of Ashgate’s marketing and communications team, as well as videographer Emily Brown, who offered her services free of charge.

Claire Shaw, director of care services at Ashgate Hospice, said: “Talking about death and dying can be tough and even a bit uncomfortable. It’s a topic many of us prefer to avoid, but it’s so important to face it openly and honestly.

“Our Life’s Final Chapter exhibition invites people into a special collection of photographs that tell real stories about death and dying.

“These images, captured by the talented Billy Bye, offer a look at the experiences of our patients, as well as the incredible staff and volunteers who stand by them.

“The photos are accompanied by the personal stories of those featured, providing a deeper understanding of the joys and challenges that come with life’s final chapter.”

“Thanks to their generous participation, our patients, families, and team members have allowed us to share a rare glimpse into what it means to live fully, even as life draws to a close.”

Life’s Final Chapter can be viewed on the Ashgate Hospice website from October 7. People can see the exhibition on display in person at the hospice’s site in Old Brampton, Chesterfield from October 7 to November 29.

The pop-up gallery will be showcased in the corridor outside the cafe (open from 8.30am to 3pm) in the Harry Fisher building to the left of the site.