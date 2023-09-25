Photographer captures ‘Northern Lights in Chesterfield’ after rushing to popular park to take in aurora borealis over UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nick Rhodes, from Hasland, captured the photo last week after hearing that the Northern Lights could be visible from the UK.

He said: “Last Monday evening, at about 8pm, I received a message indicating there was an increased chance of seeing the Northern Lights from the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sky had cleared and so I quickly set off to locate a location with a dark sky to try my luck at seeing this phenomenon for the very first time.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A faint green glow can be seen in the upper right of the frame. Image: NICK RHODES

“I started taking photos from the Avenue Country Park, looking north with a view over Chesterfield. This turned out to be a bad idea as the sky above Chesterfield was very much lit up due to all the lights in and around the town centre.”

Nick was looking over his photos when he spotted a faint green stripe across the horizon. If you look closely at the attached photo, that faint green glow can be seen – and Nick believes this to have been the Northern Lights over the sky in Chesterfield.

He said: “When checking my many photos taken over a time window of about 15 minutes, I noticed a very faint green stripe of light moving in the sky above the town centre – something which was too faint to be seen with the naked eye due to all the light pollution in the sky above Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So here is one of these photos, with a very faint green glow in the upper right of the frame.