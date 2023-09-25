Photographer captures ‘Northern Lights in Chesterfield’ after rushing to popular park to take in aurora borealis over UK
Nick Rhodes, from Hasland, captured the photo last week after hearing that the Northern Lights could be visible from the UK.
He said: “Last Monday evening, at about 8pm, I received a message indicating there was an increased chance of seeing the Northern Lights from the UK.
“The sky had cleared and so I quickly set off to locate a location with a dark sky to try my luck at seeing this phenomenon for the very first time.
“I started taking photos from the Avenue Country Park, looking north with a view over Chesterfield. This turned out to be a bad idea as the sky above Chesterfield was very much lit up due to all the lights in and around the town centre.”
Nick was looking over his photos when he spotted a faint green stripe across the horizon. If you look closely at the attached photo, that faint green glow can be seen – and Nick believes this to have been the Northern Lights over the sky in Chesterfield.
He said: “When checking my many photos taken over a time window of about 15 minutes, I noticed a very faint green stripe of light moving in the sky above the town centre – something which was too faint to be seen with the naked eye due to all the light pollution in the sky above Chesterfield.
“So here is one of these photos, with a very faint green glow in the upper right of the frame.
“Many others also captured the same event from other locations around the country that night, so I’m convinced this is the Northern Lights as seen over Chesterfield.”