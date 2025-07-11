Phew, what a scorcher! Pictures show Chesterfield people enjoying the heatwave

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre has been out and about in Chesterfield capturing people enjoying the warm weather.

2025 is already shaping to hit weather records in parts of the UK.

Spring was the UK's warmest and sunniest on record. June became the warmest month on record for England and now in July, we're already experiencing the third heatwave of the year.

Our gallery shows residents soaking up the sun this week as well as some photos from around the town during the mini-heatwave last month.

Heat health alerts have been upgraded to amber and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) is reissuing a call for people to act sensibly and stay safe during the upcoming heatwave as incidents involving barbecues, garden fires, open water, and wildfires rise.

1 . Enjoying the heatwave in Chesterfield Amelia and Leyla soak up the sun. Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . Enjoying the heatwave in Chesterfield Matt and Camila. Photo: Brian Eyre

3 . Enjoying the heatwave in Chesterfield Katrina enjoying lunch outside in the shade. Photo: Brian Eyre