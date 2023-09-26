Pets descend on Chesterfield for Derbyshire Dog Festival

Pets and their owners enjoyed a get together in Chesterfield at the weekend, as a Derbyshire Dog Festival was held at Holmebrook Valley Park.

The event had been moved from earlier in September due to health concerns for the animals duting the autumn heatwave.

There were plenty of show classes for the pets to enjoy, as well as stalls for their owners to browse.

Local photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to capture these great pictures from the day.,..

1 . Derbyshire Dog Festival The event was an opportunity for even the dogs to get dressed up! Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

2 . Derbyshire Dog Festival There were awards handed out in a number of categories - or maybe that should be dogories! Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

3 . Derbyshire Dog Festival The event took place at Chesterfield's Holmebrook Valley Park Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales

4 . Derbyshire Dog Festival The event brought together dogs of all shapes and sizes Photo: NICK RHODES Photo Sales