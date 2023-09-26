News you can trust since 1855
Pets descend on Chesterfield for Derbyshire Dog Festival

Pets and their owners enjoyed a get together in Chesterfield at the weekend, as a Derbyshire Dog Festival was held at Holmebrook Valley Park.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 26th Sep 2023, 08:55 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 09:01 BST

The event had been moved from earlier in September due to health concerns for the animals duting the autumn heatwave.

There were plenty of show classes for the pets to enjoy, as well as stalls for their owners to browse.

Local photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to capture these great pictures from the day.,..

The event was an opportunity for even the dogs to get dressed up!

1. Derbyshire Dog Festival

The event was an opportunity for even the dogs to get dressed up! Photo: NICK RHODES

There were awards handed out in a number of categories - or maybe that should be dogories!

2. Derbyshire Dog Festival

There were awards handed out in a number of categories - or maybe that should be dogories! Photo: NICK RHODES

The event took place at Chesterfield's Holmebrook Valley Park

3. Derbyshire Dog Festival

The event took place at Chesterfield's Holmebrook Valley Park Photo: NICK RHODES

The event brought together dogs of all shapes and sizes

4. Derbyshire Dog Festival

The event brought together dogs of all shapes and sizes Photo: NICK RHODES

