Pets descend on Chesterfield for Derbyshire Dog Festival
Pets and their owners enjoyed a get together in Chesterfield at the weekend, as a Derbyshire Dog Festival was held at Holmebrook Valley Park.
The event had been moved from earlier in September due to health concerns for the animals duting the autumn heatwave.
There were plenty of show classes for the pets to enjoy, as well as stalls for their owners to browse.
Local photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to capture these great pictures from the day.,..
