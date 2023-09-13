Petition launched to save 'award-winning' Chesterfield balcony as council’s decision called 'scandalous'

Watch more videos on Shots!

Mark Strong was left shocked after receiving a letter from Chesterfield Brough Council asking him to take down his balcony.

In the letter, which was addressed to a person who does not live at his Hollingwood address, the council accused the residents of not replying to a letter from 2020 in regards to the structure.

But it soon turned out that the letter had been sent to the wrong address – and the wrong person – and Mr Strong had never heard of it.

Mr Strong said: “It is ridiculous. The balcony was first built before lockdown by my dad Philip Strong, my brother Jay and grandson Bradley. We have not heard a bad word about it since. We want it to stay afloat because my dad passed away at the beginning of this year, so it's like a memorial to him.”

The balcony has become well-known in Hollingwood after winning the ‘best Christmas decorations’ award twice in a row, in 2021 and 2022. Residents have been knocking on Mr Strong’s door to sign a petition in a bid to save it.

Two council contractors visited the house to have a look at the balcony last week and said it must be taken down by the end of October.

Mr Strong said: “Everybody said the council’s decision is a scandal. I’ve had about 150 people commenting on my post and I started a petition to save the balcony. People are knocking on my door to sign it. Everybody on the estate loves our Christmas decorations and think they are beautiful. I already have 80 signatures.”

Many residents have criticised the decision.

Paula Johnstone said: “That’s ridiculous, it’s bothering no one and always looks amazing, especially at Christmas.”

Lauren Kirkham added: “How sad! I’ve always admired your garden whenever I’ve walked past! Think it looks amazing!”