Pet crematorium bid for Derbyshire has planning permission renewed

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 9th Oct 2024, 10:21 BST
Planning permission has been renewed for a proposed pet crematorium in Derbyshire.

An application for Ridgeway Farmhouse, Crich Lane, Ridgeway, Ambergate has been passed by Amber Valley Borough Council. The applicant, Heaven’s Gate Pet Cremation Services, is based in Heanor.

