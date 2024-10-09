Pet crematorium bid for Derbyshire has planning permission renewed
Planning permission has been renewed for a proposed pet crematorium in Derbyshire.
An application for Ridgeway Farmhouse, Crich Lane, Ridgeway, Ambergate has been passed by Amber Valley Borough Council. The applicant, Heaven’s Gate Pet Cremation Services, is based in Heanor.
