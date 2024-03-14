Pet a lamb on Lambing Sunday at Derby Colleges Broomfield Hall site at Morley, near Ilkeston on March 24, 2024.

Lambing Sunday will be held at Derby College’s Broomfield Hall campus in Morley on March 24 when organisers expect there will be up to 170 lambs.

Visitors will be able to tour the operational farm and pop into the Animal Care unit where residents include rabbits, mini-pigs and donkeys.

There will also be a special appearance by Broomie the Sheep. Broomie was found lying in a field a year or so ago, close to death and unable to use his front legs. But thanks to the dedication of the team at the college he has been nursed back to health and is now back on his feet again and waiting to greet visitors to Lambing Sunday.

Adrian Oliver, Farm Manager at Broomfield Hall, said: “The next few weeks are going to be a really busy time for us at the college as we have 110 ewes all waiting to give birth. Visitors will be able to see newborn lambs, older lambs… and maybe even the chance to see some of the lambs being born! It really is a fantastic day out for all the family, and we’re looking forward to welcoming people to come and share this magical time of year with us.”

Derby College’s Lambing Sunday will run etween 11am and 3pm. Food and drink will be available to purchase throughout the day.