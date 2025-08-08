Zoe, the owner of Beyond Unique, has first-hand experience of the issues that her clients may be going through. She said: "I've struggled really badly in the past with PTSD, anxiety, depression and I've been overweight.

“I was in an abusive relationship with my daughter’s dad and it ended badly to the point that he is in prison now. I had a bad mental breakdown from that and in 2018 I had to take a year out of work – I was working as a dementia care worker.

"Back then there wasn’t the support for me and I want to be the support for other people."

Personal trainer Zoe is now in her happy place, as the owner of a gym and the wife of a supportive partner whom she married last October.

She opened Beyond Unique at Spital Lane in April this year. “It's a women's only private studio and gym that helps with anxiety and depression and things like that,” said Zoe. “There are so many people out there who have anxiety about going into a commercial gym. They are scared to start and don’t want to go into a gym to be looked at.”

One to one sessions with Zoe and fellow personal trainer Chloe Hibbit help to remove any anxiety. A third personal trainer, Michaela Reeves, will soon be joining the workforce. Donna Needham instructs group fitness classes and Zoe leads boxing and step fitness sessions.

Training equipment ranges from cable pulleys, squat racks, leg extension, leg curl, leg press and hack squat to dumbbells and kettle bells. Zoe, 31, said: “If there’s enough interest in a particular machine from my clients, I’ll look at getting it.”

She has so far spent £8,000 on equipping the gym which is housed in a former storage unit.

Zoe, who lives in Matlock, said: “I’ve been a personal trainer for seven years and worked in commercial gyms. My goal was always to work myself up to get my own place.”

Her first experience of a gym was at Woodlands Fitness Centre in Darley Dale seven years ago when she discovered the benefits of exercise. At her heaviest, she was around 15st 8oz and exercise helped her lose 4st 8oz. Zoe said: “I class the gym as therapy. I came off all my medication in around four months because of how amazing the exercise was making me feel and obviously releasing happy hormones. I started to feel better about myself, I was losing weight, I was being a more active mum for my child who was three or four at the time. At that point, I thought I’d do a personal training course.”

After completing her training, Zoe led classes at Woodlands Fitness Centre then worked in a studio at Beyond Nutrition in Chesterfield for a couple of years. She said: “As much as I like being in commercial gyms, I wasn’t getting what I wanted out of it. I wanted to have that more private feel for members so they could feel more confident.”

For further details on Beyond Unique, visit www.facebook.com/Beyonduniquezoe or www.instagram.com/beyondunique_zoe

