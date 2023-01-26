Permission granted to turn former job centre in Derbyshire town into pet crematorium

North East Derbyshire District Council has approved a planning application submitted by Richard Slack from Chesterfield Pet Crematorium to transform the former Clay Cross job centre in Market Street into new pet crematorium permises.

The previous application said the company was operating from their Clay Cross base but were transporting pets to Hartlepool for cremation on two nights per week – a 244 mile round journey – until permission was granted.

Richard Slack said: “This planning permission is extremely important to us. It means that we can complete all the cremations in Clay Cross, which cuts down our carbon footprint and gives local people a local business that they can use rather than having to take their pets out of the county.”

Since the crematorium was open at the beginning of last year, 400 cremations were completed, but Richard hopes that the new premises will allow to increase the number and meet the raising demands of the local community.

He said: “We have got a lot of interest. It’s because people don't just see pets as animals, but treat them the same as family members. I am a dog owner myself and if you have treated a pet with the utmost love and care its whole life, I feel that this love and care should be provided at the end of its life as well.”

Clay Cross Crematorium will offer individual pet cremations only. These could be pets as small as 1kg in weight, including mice and snakes with a maximum weight of 50kg – roughly that of a large dog.

The plans state that the business would not have any discernible impact on the appearance of the area and five to six cremations would take place each day.

The documents indicate that the only change to the front of the premises would see the company name added to the doors. To the side of the building, a new roller shutter door is required to enable equipment to be installed.