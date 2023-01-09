Permission granted for new home in grounds of Chesterfield Grade II listed building

Permission has been granted to demolish an open-fronted agricultural building at Park Hall Farm, in Walton Back Lane, Walton, and replace it with a three-bedroomed bungalow by Chesterfield Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

The new build will be in close proximity to a Grade II listed stone barn dating back to the 1600s, which is also currently the subject of an application to renovate it as a modern dwelling.

Speaking in the meeting on Monday, January 9, group leader in development management Paul Staniforth explained the site had previously been granted planning permission, which had lapsed, so applicant Mr M Taylor had resubmitted it with a slight amendment to the location of a detached garage.

Part of the neighbouring stone barn has already been converted into a dwelling and the new application is currently being held up by a bat report, which needs to be carried out in spring,

Mr Staniforth said the farm building proposed for demolition was of relatively modern construction with breeze block walls and an asbestos roof.

Councillor Barry Bingham commented: “It’s got to be a good thing because I think I’m right in saying that the overall area of the new application is smaller than the agricultural one that’s there.”