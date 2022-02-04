People return to Derby Crown Court after evacuation due to ‘security concern’
Derby Crown Court was evacuated earlier after what police have called a ‘security concern’.
Friday, 4th February 2022, 2:31 pm
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said officers were called to the court due to a ‘security concern’ which was raised at around 10.20am on Friday.
They added: “The court was evacuated as a precaution.”
Shortly before 2pm, the spokesperson said: “Searches have now taken place at Derby Crown Court following an earlier security concern, and people are returning to the building.”
No further information has been released by police at this time.