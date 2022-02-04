People return to Derby Crown Court after evacuation due to ‘security concern’

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said officers were called to the court due to a ‘security concern’ which was raised at around 10.20am on Friday.

They added: “The court was evacuated as a precaution.”

Shortly before 2pm, the spokesperson said: “Searches have now taken place at Derby Crown Court following an earlier security concern, and people are returning to the building.”

Derby Crown Court.