People in Derbyshire town alerted after 'loud bang'

Residents in part of Derbyshire have been alerted after a ‘loud bang’ was heard.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 12:11 pm

Derbyshire police said people in Ilkeston should not be concerned and the noise was caused by a controlled explosion.

The Force tweeted: “People in the Ilkeston area may have heard a loud bang in the past five minutes.

"This was a controlled explosion after a grenade was found at a recycling centre in Crompton Road. There is no cause for concern and no body has been hurt.”

Police say there is no cause for alarm.
DerbyshireResidents