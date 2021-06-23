People in Derbyshire town alerted after 'loud bang'

Derbyshire police said people in Ilkeston should not be concerned and the noise was caused by a controlled explosion.

The Force tweeted: “People in the Ilkeston area may have heard a loud bang in the past five minutes.

"This was a controlled explosion after a grenade was found at a recycling centre in Crompton Road. There is no cause for concern and no body has been hurt.”