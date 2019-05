Emergency services are currently dealing with a major fire in Derbyshire.

Crews from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbyshire Police are in attendance at the blaze involving a shop on Station Road in Sandiacre.

Station Road is currently closed in both directions

A post on the Stapleford Fire Station account said there were six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and command support vehicle at the scene.

The road is currently blocked and people are being asked to avoid the area.