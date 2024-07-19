"Pensioners should be exempt" Chesterfield campaigner appeals as green bin charge causes concerns

Chesterfield Borough Council scrapped its free roadside garden waste collection service earlier this year and introduced green bin charges – as a part of efforts to reduce the forecast 2024-25 budget deficit of £4m.

A Chesterfield pensioner has issued an appeal after the new green bin policy sparked concerns.

Adrian Rimington, chairman of the National Pensioners Convention in Chesterfield, attended a Chesterfield Borough Council meeting on July 17 to voice concerns regarding impact of the new green bin policy on pensioners.

Speaking at the meeting Mr Rimington said: “Cllr Gilby will be aware of the general feeling against the green bin charge. Those who have not paid will be putting organic matter into their bins or dumping it elsewhere. This is defeating the idea of the green bin.

"I am surprised that the question of concessions was not programmed into the scheme and consideration of whether it is appropriate that people who should have concessions, particularly the elderly, and others on low incomes, will have to wait until the October meeting of the full council for this matter to be addressed.

"This does not speak of an efficient council, myself and the National Pensioners Convention group Chesterfield feel pensioners should be exempt from the charge will Cllr Gilby say that she will agree to this request?”

Mr Rimington’s question was redirected to Councillor Martin Stone, cabinet member for climate change, planning and the environment – who said the decision regarding the exemption would need to be discussed by the full council in October.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times following the meeting, Cllr Stone said: “Like all local authorities, we continue to face significant financial challenges due to a variety of factors outside of our control including high inflation, rising demand on our services and uncertainties over future funding arrangements.

“In response to these challenges, a reasonable charge was introduced to help cover the costs of providing the garden waste collection service.

“This is not unusual as this is a discretionary service and the majority of councils already charge for the collection of garden waste.”

Residents in Brimington recently complained about green waste being left around the area – with claims Thistle Park was a ‘dumping ground for garden waste’.

Councillor Martin Stone said: “We have not been made aware of any fly tipping incidents in Brimington recently, and we have seen no noticeable increase in the amount of fly tipping across the borough since introducing garden waste charges, but we will continue to assess the impact of this policy and undertake a full review later this year.”