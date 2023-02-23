Maureen Johnson, 79, who has lived in Chesterfield her entire life, said she was surprised to see every light was on at 11am at the empty Chesterfield market last Sunday.

She said: “When everyone is struggling with electricity bills and the council is complaining that they are short of cash, why are all the street lights on in broad daylight on every market stall on Sundays when there isn't even a market? What a waste of money and electricity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The town is going to pot and yet they’ve got all these lights blaring out with nothing on.”

A pensioner, who has lived in Chesterfield her entire life, has been surprised to see every single light was on at 11am at the empty Chesterfield market last Sunday.

In reply to the complaint, councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said the lighting used at the market stalls is energy efficient.

She added: "We host speciality markets on three Sundays every month, to encourage residents and visitors to visit and support our town centre. Lighting is needed for these events – unfortunately, the nature of the timing system which currently controls all the market lighting means it is not possible to switch them off for one Sunday each month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad