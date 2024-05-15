Peak District's Thornbridge Brewery will produce special edition cask ales using historic fermentation system gifted by Carlsberg Marston Brewing Company
Thornbridge Brewery has taken delivery of barrel, pipes and troughs – known as Union sets – from Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company. The systemswere operational in Burton from the middle of the 19th century until their retirement earlier this year. Four active Union sets had been used exclusively for fermenting Marston’s Pedigree ale in cask but the decline in the UK market for cask ale meant that fermenting using this method was no longer financially viable and the brewery transferred cask Pedigree to stainless-steel fermenters.
Rob Lovatt, head brewer at Thornbridge Brewery, said, “This project is a dream come true for Thornbridge, and we’re grateful to CMBC for their generosity in giving these Union sets to us to brew with going forwards. While there are challenges yet to get the system up and running, we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to preserve these beautiful icons of British brewing. Every process, detail and recipe change in a Union system has an effect on the beer’s flavour, and I’m excited to see what we can create with the new system here in Bakewell.”
Mark Newton, cooper at Marston’s Brewery, Burton, said: “It’s been a huge privilege to have spent so many years caring for and maintaining these historic sets at Marston’s Brewery, and I’m so pleased to have been part of the CMBC team working with Thornbridge to help them prepare for setting up their own Union system. It’s heartening to know that, alongside the set we are preserving at our brewery, our Union sets will have a new home with the brilliant brewers at Thornbridge.”
Emma Gilleland, director of brewing at CMBC, said, “This collaboration is a perfect showcase for the ways brewers can come together to deliver something special, for the love of beer and Britain’s incredible brewing heritage. We’ve been proud to support Thornbridge through the process by sharing our time and expertise to help set up their own Union system, and we are confident they will be fantastic custodians for our Union sets.”
