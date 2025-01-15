Peak District wildlife garden trashed after vandals attack

Bakewell Police SNT officers have been recently called to reports of anti-social behaviour at the Bankside Wildlife Garden in Youlgrave.

It’s believed that the incident happened at some point between New years and Monday, January 13 and saw vandals throwing items into the pond, tiping over the sundial and a making general mess of the garden area and its facilities.

Anyone who has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Bakewell Safer Neighbourhood Team using one the following contact methods.

Visit Derbyshire Police and use the report tab, message the main Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook Page or call 101.You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

