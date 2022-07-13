Peak District wild swimmer shares cool tips for staying safe on a hot day

Peak District farmer Joanna, 35, said: "Swimming can be dangerous even in summertime so if you are inexperienced it is really good to take someone with you.

"If you aren’t a good swimmer then don’t go out of your depth. A waist-deep dip is better than nothing!

"Cold water shock is always a real risk and the best way to prepare is to enter the water slowly and carefully. It’s important to always have an exit strategy- so take a towel and appropriate clothing for getting warm and dry. A sugary snack and or drink is also worth taking with you, as this can help if you get cold and your body temperature drops.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanna Shimwell enjoys wild swimming in Derbyshire.

"Wear something on your feet so you don’t cut yourself on hidden rocks or slip over. Neoprene socks or river shoes are great!"

Joanna said that there are guided swims now available in the Peak District with qualified guides to brief you of the dangers and keep you safe.

Asked about the best time to take the plunge, she said: "In the mornings it can still feel cool so if you are worried about the cold then the best time to swim is in the middle of the day/afternoon.”

Joanna arranges swims around her busy working life which includes running Dale Farm campsite at Great Longstone. She said: "Fitting in a swim isn’t always possible but it’s great in summer that the days are so long, I would usually go early or late in the day.

Living and working in the Peak District enables Joanna Shimwell to pursue her love of wild swimming.

"Apart from cooling off, I love the feeling of water on my skin. It feels very free and transformative, usually it helps me to feel calm and relax. When I am swimming I can forget the pressures and stresses of every day life. Being in nature too is a fabulous experience, no matter what time of year there is always something so beautiful about swimming in the outdoors."

She said the best places include the River Bradford at Youlgreave where there is a swimming area, Three Shires Head waterfall, Little Bar Brook at Longshaw, the River Derwent at Chatsworth and the River Wye at Monsal Dale.

Joanna’s love of outdoor swimming stems from childhood when she used to go on family trips to the Lake District. “I have great memories of swimming in the lakes there during the summer,” she said. “My first winter swim and when I became a cold water/year round swimmer was in February 2018 and I have never looked back! It has been fantastic!

Joanna Shimwell finds swimming in the outdoors a beautiful experience.