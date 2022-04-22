Peak District walking trails among Europe's top 20

Castleton, Mam Tor and The Great Ridge Walk is in 12th place while Kinder Scout and Kinder Downfall Path is at number 15.

The table, compiled by OnBuy Treadmills to celebrate National Earth Day, was compiled on the basis of the number of Instagram hashtags.

The Castleton walk scored 117,479 hashtags and the Kinder Scout hike attracted 81,274 hashtags.

The walk on Kinder Scout is one of the most popular and beautiful in Europe (photo: Instagram/ regianedealmeida)

Number one was Italy’s Sentiero Azzurro: Vernazza - Monterosso which scored 2,500,013 hashtags.

In this list of Europe’s most beautiful hikes, the United Kingdom featured six times to take the most placings in the top 20.

Surrey’s Box Hill, Lodge Hill and Juniper Circular with 184,864 Instagram hashtags is the most popular UK hike.