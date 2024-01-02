Peak District walker airlifted to hospital after being tossed into the air by herd of cows

A New Year’s Day walker out in the Peak District was airlifted to hospital after being tossed into the air by a small herd of cows which left her with a ‘nasty open leg fracture’.

A couple out walking over Totley Moor with their dog, had a ‘chance encounter’ with a small herd of cows said Edale Mountain Rescue, who were called to help with the rescue at 1.40pm.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “While giving the cows a wide berth, one of the cows took an interest in the couple's dog which was on the lead.

“The young lady unfortunately found herself between the cow and dog and was tossed into the air causing a nasty lower leg open fracture.”

A Peak District walker was airlifted to hospital after an chance encounter with a small herd of cows left her with a ‘nasty open leg fracture’. Photo Edale Mountain Rescue

The team were able to drive to the side of the lady who was being assisted by several other walkers, fortunately one of them was in fact a nurse.

Helimed 98 the Derbyshire Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance was also tasked.

The Edale Mountain Rescue spokesperson said: “After been given strong analgesia, the ankle was splinted to re-establish blood flow back to the foot by team members.

“A short journey to the helicopter on a mountain rescue stretcher and the lady was on her way to Sheffield Northern General Hospital trauma unit for further treatment.

“No one was at fault here, it was just an unfortunate incident, but please remember to let your dog loose if you feel threatened by livestock.”

A second call out also on New Year’s Day at just after 5pm saw the team assist a walker who had taken a tumble near to Mam Farm, on the way down from the Mam Tor ridge.

The spokesperson said: “Team members were at base tidying up from incident 1, so were quickly on scene.

“The casualty was treated for a lower leg injury and was stretchered to the road head. They were able to be conveyed to a local hospital by their walking companion.”