Staff at Baslow Health Centre have organised the charity walk in Peak District to support their colleague Dr Louise Jordan who was forced to retire early last year due to a diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease.

Since then Louise and her partner Rob have been a part of a campaign to raise awareness of the Rob Burrow appeal to build a centre for MND in Leeds.

The walk will start at Baslow Health Centre, at 8.30am this Saturday, on May 20. The standard route is seven miles long and there is also a fourteen-mile hike for those who are more ambitious.

Dr Louise Jordan who was forced to retire early last year due to a diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease and her partner Rob have been a part of a campaign to raise awareness of the Rob Burrow appeal to build a centre for MND in Leeds. Photo credit: Guzelian Photographers Picture: Lorne Campbell / Guzelian

Dr Becky Goodchap, who has organised the walk, said: "Since Dr Louise Jordan retired early last year due to a diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease, we have all missed her at Baslow Health Centre as have her patients. We wanted to show our love and support and decided to do a sponsored walk for a charity close to her heart. We would be very grateful if you could sponsor us, thank you."

Dr Louise Jordan, of Froggatt, was positively surprised by the support from her former colleagues.

She said: “Dr Becky Goodchap visited me shortly after I had retired and said there was a real desire to do something positive related to my reason for my early retirement.

"I was so immensely flattered and rather overwhelmed by the enthusiasm that has been behind the walk. The whole surgery has got behind it and many, many patients and staff have sponsored it.

"The Rob Burrow appeal has been well publicised nationally after this amazing rugby league player developed MND. He was determined to raise funds to build a state-of-the-art MND Care Centre, to give people with MND and their families the best possible care and support.

"This condition is difficult to diagnose and there is no treatment at all currently. On average death is inevitable about 3 years from diagnosi so fundraising to help find a cure and better treatment is so important.”

