Peak District village shop presented with King's Award for Voluntary Service

As previously reported, the royal honour was bestowed on the Main Street shop in late 2023 in recognition of volunteers’ commitment to the service and its vital role stitching together the village’s social fabric.

On Thursday, February 15, a crowd of 46 shop volunteers and their guests attended a ceremony held just over the road in the Old Bowling Green pub, where the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Derbyshire Colonel John Wilson presented the crystal award to Alistair Wright, chairman of the Winster Village Shop Association.

Nick Clapham, a spokesman for the association, said: “We were delighted that two deputy lieutenants, Kate Alcock and Nick Hodgson, were also able to attend, as both had been closely involved in supporting our application for the award, and we were pleased to welcome our local MP Sarah Dines as a guest.

“This was a very special occasion celebrating the success of our volunteers and we are now starting to look at celebrating the shop’s 25th anniversary next year. Our thanks go to David Bentley and his team for hosting the event.”

The award itself was accompanied by a certificate signed personally by the King and each of the volunteers received a KAVS badge acknowledging their contribution.

Winster village shop KAVS presentation WVSA chairman Alistair Wright, right, with Chairman of Winster Village Shop Association with the Vice-Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire John Wilson deputies Kate Alcock and Nick Hodson.

Winster village shop KAVS presentation Alistair Wright with the KAVS certificate signed by the King.

Winster village shop KAVS presentation The shop brings together different generations of residents.