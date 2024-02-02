News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Peak District village gears up for hotly contested traditional pancake races - taking place on Shrove Tuesday for the last 60 years

Residents in the Winster are limbering up for the 2024 edition of the long-running village pancake races later this month – a flipping great spectacle which always features some juicy competition.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 13:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The races have been run annually on Shrove Tuesday for at least 60 years, and though many things may have changed in that time organisers expect a very familiar scene this year on February 13.

Spokesman Geoff Lester said: “In earlier days, when people tended to work locally, this was a whole-village event, with adults taking the afternoon off and children from secondary school enjoying a half-day holiday. Formerly the races were run along the whole length of Main Street, but nowadays it’s just half of that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s mainly pre-school and primary children from Winster and Elton schools who take part. For the adults there are male and female races, and a walking race for seniors, in which the emphasis is more on the elegance of tossing the pancake. Visitors are welcome to join in, whatever the age group.”

Most Popular
The women of Winster raring to go in one of the 1960s pancake races. (Photo: Contributed)The women of Winster raring to go in one of the 1960s pancake races. (Photo: Contributed)
The women of Winster raring to go in one of the 1960s pancake races. (Photo: Contributed)

He added: “The school children bring their own small pans and pancakes, and the adults usually borrow them as needed. Otherwise, bring your own if you want to race.

“There are modest cash prizes for the children and trophies for the adults. But it’s the fun of taking part that’s the main thing.”

The first race is at 2.15pm and this year Main Street will be closed to traffic for an hour, with diversions up East Bank and West Bank.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information on visiting the village, see www.winster.org.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Related topics:ResidentsPeak DistrictDerbyshire Times