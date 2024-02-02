Peak District village gears up for hotly contested traditional pancake races - taking place on Shrove Tuesday for the last 60 years
The races have been run annually on Shrove Tuesday for at least 60 years, and though many things may have changed in that time organisers expect a very familiar scene this year on February 13.
Spokesman Geoff Lester said: “In earlier days, when people tended to work locally, this was a whole-village event, with adults taking the afternoon off and children from secondary school enjoying a half-day holiday. Formerly the races were run along the whole length of Main Street, but nowadays it’s just half of that.
“It’s mainly pre-school and primary children from Winster and Elton schools who take part. For the adults there are male and female races, and a walking race for seniors, in which the emphasis is more on the elegance of tossing the pancake. Visitors are welcome to join in, whatever the age group.”
He added: “The school children bring their own small pans and pancakes, and the adults usually borrow them as needed. Otherwise, bring your own if you want to race.
“There are modest cash prizes for the children and trophies for the adults. But it’s the fun of taking part that’s the main thing.”
The first race is at 2.15pm and this year Main Street will be closed to traffic for an hour, with diversions up East Bank and West Bank.
For more information on visiting the village, see www.winster.org.