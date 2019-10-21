Peak District unveiled as one of the Top 3 most-instagrammed locations in the UK

The Peak District has been named as one of the 'most Instagrammable' locations in Britain.

The news was revealed by Winfields Outdoors, who researched and ranked the UK’s most hashtagged natural beauty spots on the social media platform and created a definitive top ten list.

The Peak District came in at number three after the Lake District and Cumbria, with a total of 1,097,457 hashtags.

We love sharing your photos of the famed national park on our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/derbyshiretimes/

The top ten list can be viewed here: https://www.winfieldsoutdoors.co.uk/blog/most-instagrammed-locations-in-the-uk/

READ MORE: WATCH AS MARATHON RUNNERS SET OFF FOR CHESTERFIELD HALF MARATHON