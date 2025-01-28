Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Big-hearted walkers are being encouraged to step out on a trek challenge in the Peak District to raise money for end of life care.

Ashgate Hospice’s High Peak Trail Walk on March 23 will follow the route of the former Cromford and High Peak Railway.

The fundraiser, which starts at Cromford Meadows, ranges from a 17-mile trek to an 11-mile ramble and there is a 3.5-mile stroll for less experienced walkers or children.

Among the participants will be 75-year-old Mick Ellison of Killamarsh whose wife died in 2022. Mick said: “I first took part in the High Peak Trail Walk last year in memory of my lovely wife of 46 years, Linda. We walked together many times in the Peak District and would stay out there all day.

Step up for Ashgate Hospice's High Peak Trail Walk on March 23, 2025 (photo: NIck Rhodes)

“I did the walk with my two children and we enjoyed walking along the old railway track; it gave us the opportunity to talk, spend time together and remember Linda for the kind and caring person she was. We had refreshments at the Middleton Top Cafe which brought back special memories as it was a place where me and Linda had walked together before.” Diagnosed with gall badder cancer, grandmother of four Linda Ellison received end of life care on the hospice’s inpatient unit before she died at the age of 65.

Mick said: “Linda made a daily diary and her last entry was made on her admission to Ashgate when she said that she now felt safe, and everyone was very kind and caring."

The care and compassion that Linda and his family received at the end of her life was “unrivalled”, said Mick. “I could not have got through the terrible time of Linda’s illness without the help and care of Ashgate Hospice.

“I have since benefitted from the bereavement services the hospice offers and have met many lovely people and made many friendships since accessing support. I cannot praise Ashgate Hospice enough for all the work they do.

MIck Ellison and his wife Linda had been married for 46 years before she died in 2022.

"I’d encourage anyone thinking about taking part in the High Peak Trail Walk to just go for it; you’ll have a wonderful time and be raising vital funds for such an important cause.”

Entry costs for the High Peak Trail Walk depend on the distance of the chosen walk, but those taking on the 17-mile route and the 11-mile route will pay £15 entry per person. Meanwhile, adults will pay £10 for the 3.5-mile walk, while entry is £5 per child.

Each walker will receive a t-shirt, medal, coach transfer to your chosen starting point and refreshments along the route.

To register for the walk, go to Ashgate Hospice’s website or call the fundraising team on 01246 567 250.