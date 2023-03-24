Bakewell’s characterful riverside location with Chatsworth around the corner, coupled with great community spirit, good restaurants and pubs and some of the best schools in the county have made the Peak District hotspot top choice with readers of the lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos.
Belper was voted runner-up and Melbourne placed third.
Readers across 28 counties were asked to choose the best places to live outside London in the poll which was run in conjunction with estate agents Strutt & Parker.
Hero Brown, the founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos says: “When people move out of London they are searching for more than just a house, they want to find a new lifestyle that works for them. This reader vote gives a truly independent view on the towns and villages with the most popular postcodes, schools, restaurants and amenities.”
1. Belper
Belper is well-placed for easy access to the Peaks and cities nearby. It boasts an eco-focused Belper Goes Green festival and a huge annual Arts Trail. Foodies should make tracks for Nourish at No 44 for a bistro menu or The Devonshire which has been voted best contemporary gastro pub in Derbyshire by the Restaurant and Bar Awards. Shop at independent boutiques selling jewellery and candles in the 1924 Arcade Building or for antiques and vintage clothing at Derwentside Shopping Mill. St Elizabeth's Catholic Voluntary Academy for 4-11 year old was rated outstanding by Ofsted inspectors. The average house price over the year was £253,270, up 6% on 2021. Photo: Google
2. Melbourne
The pretty town of Melbourne has Georgian architecture and more than 50 shops and eateries. Amalfi White is a 2AA rosette restaurant and cocktail bar with beer garden. The Bay Tree is also in the 2AA rosette category and offers seasonal plates and a champagne breakfast menu. Fashionistas should head for Eighty Seven which has three floors of clothing to explore or seek out pre-loved designer outfits and handbags at Best Kept Secret. Melbourne Festival in September offers a fortnight of arts and culture. For education, look at Melbourne Infant and Melbourne Junior Schools which were rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors. Homes have sold for an average £313,114 over the last year, down 6% on the previous year. Photo: Google
3. Ashbourne
In fourth place, Ashbourne is a mecca for visitors with its annual Royal Shrovetide football match and the Ashbourne Festival which attracts big names in literature and culture. The Tasting Club offers up seasonal set menus of nine courses, put together by head chef George Bloor. Buttermilk Coffee Club, the alter-ego of The Tasting Club, is the place for food during the daytime. Fashion-conscious shoppers should aim for multi award-winning luxury boutique Young Ideas. Offering education for 4-11 year olds, Ashbourne Primary School rated 'good' on Ofsted inspection. The average house prices in Ashbourne over the past year was £291,883, down 4% on 2021. Photo: Google
4. Buxton
Known as the Bath spa of the north, Buxton is voted fifth in the best places to live in Derbyshire. International cuisine is on offer at Sushi Kaji, Ithaca, Lonestar, Khomkhai and Santiago. Check out Buxton institutions Hargreaves & Sons which is over 150 years old, and sells homeware and kitchenware, Scrivener’s bookshop or Maggie May's antique shop. The cultural mecca is home to Buxton International Festival and Fringe. Buxton Infant School is outstanding, while Burbage Primary School and Buxton Junior School are both good, states Muddy Stilettos. Properties in Buxton sold for an average price of £239,981 over the past year, up 14% on the 2018 peak of £211,098. Photo: Google