2 . Melbourne

The pretty town of Melbourne has Georgian architecture and more than 50 shops and eateries. Amalfi White is a 2AA rosette restaurant and cocktail bar with beer garden. The Bay Tree is also in the 2AA rosette category and offers seasonal plates and a champagne breakfast menu. Fashionistas should head for Eighty Seven which has three floors of clothing to explore or seek out pre-loved designer outfits and handbags at Best Kept Secret. Melbourne Festival in September offers a fortnight of arts and culture. For education, look at Melbourne Infant and Melbourne Junior Schools which were rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors. Homes have sold for an average £313,114 over the last year, down 6% on the previous year. Photo: Google