Bakewell is listed at number four in a holiday hotspot table compiled by the retailer Go Outdoors. The study of the nation’s towns and villages looked at the number of things to do, how popular the destination is, hiking, biking, nature and wildlife trails and the average cost of local transport.

Surrounded by beautiful countryside with the stately homes of Chatsworth and Haddon Hall on its doorstep, Bakewell is a magnet for tourists. The town’s famous Bakewell Pudding is a big draw for visitors as is its restaurants and pubs, riverside walks, Bath Gardens and Old House Museum.

Big events in Bakewell include carnival week which kicks off with the International Day of Dance, a food and drink festival, country festival and Christmas weekend.

There are 137 nature and wildlife tours, 205 hiking trails and 2.53 bike tours in and around Bakewell.

The study showed that there were 960 Google searches for Bakewell which had a population of 3,949 in 2023 when the average cost of a one-way transport ticket was £2.50.