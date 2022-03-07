Peak District tourism champions are honoured at awards ceremony

The awards were designed to recognise and reward excellence and outstanding achievement in the Peak District and Derbyshire’s tourism sector.

Top pubs, restaurants, attractions, experiences and accommodation providers were recognised among the 41 finalists in 15 categories.

In recognition of the exceptional challenges faced by tourism businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Unsung Hero Award and the Resilience and Innovation Award were added to this year’s line-up.

There were two new local awards, Team of the Year and Tourism Young Achiever, to recognise the thousands of jobs supported by tourism across the Peak District and Derbyshire.

Matlock Farm Park and Pure Outdoor Ltd each won two gold awards.

Gold winners were presented with handcrafted awards, designed and made by Derbyshire-based C W Sellors Fine Jewellery & Luxury Watches. The gold winners in each of the 13 categories will progress onto the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2022.

Silver and Bronze winners each received a certificate identifying them as one of the best tourism businesses in the area.

The awards ceremony, organised for the second year by Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire with support from the European Regional Development Fund, was held at Casa Hotel and compered by Andy Miller.

1. Gold winner Croft Bungalow Accessible Holiday Let, Birchover, won the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Gold winner Grendon Bed & Breakfast, Buxton, won B&B and Guest House of the Year. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Gold winner Landal Sandybrook in Ashbourne won Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Gold winner Pure Outdoor Ltd won Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales