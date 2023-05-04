Baslow resident Poppy Fletcher and her band the Optimists headlined the event at Westbourne School in Sheffield on Thursday, April 27, cheered on by 200 friends and staff as they rocked their way to a total of £1,350.

The money will go to the Macmillan team at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, making it £32,500 which Poppy’s family have raised for the charity while Veronika Fletcher, 35, has been undergoing more than 18 rounds of chemotherapy, three surgeries and radiotherapy.

Poppy said: “Because Veronika is helped by Macmillan, I thought I should help them too. I know where the money goes, it goes to the staff and nurses that support the patients and families.

Drew and Veronika Fletcher with Poppy, second from right, and bandmates Jeannie, Aurora, Eve, and Hatty.

“I remember when Veronika was first diagnosed, they really helped us to understand what she would go through and that she’d be okay. Claire from the Macmillan centre has even been helping me with decorations for the gig.”

Veronika, who carries the high-risk BRCA gene, has been living with cancer since 2018 and despite everything she has endured since, her tumours continue to return.

She and Poppy’s dad, Drew, have been determined not to let the illness dominate life for their four children and even got married during a window between operations.

Drew said: “We’re so proud of Poppy. She’s organised this whole thing herself. This is not the easiest diagnosis to deal with especially as Veronika will always have treatment going forward but Macmillan do make it easier. Claire and the team have become like family to us.

“The support helping to explain to loved ones and our children, to the nurses who administer the treatment to the people you can call on the phone for help or just someone to let it all out to, Macmillan make a difference.”

The Macmillan Information and Support Centre is based in the NGS Macmillan Unit at Chesterfield Royal, and helps patients with everything from skincare workshops to benefits advice and counselling.

It also provides a service for parents and carers diagnosed with advanced cancer to help them talk with and prepare their children for the future.

Drew said: “I have cried, I have lost my temper, I have felt anger and I have felt helpless – the whole way through Macmillan have been supportive, positive and help people when they really do need it.”

Hannah Lumb, Macmillan fundraising manager for Derbyshire, added: “We’ve been so impressed with Poppy who has organised everything herself and she’s only 13 years old.

“The whole family have raised an incredible amount of money for Macmillan, despite going through an incredibly difficult time, and we’re so grateful to them. Every penny raised helps us to do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer in Derbyshire when they need it most.”

Anyone with questions about cancer, can contact the Macmillan centre at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on 01246 516406 or [email protected], or call in Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 4.30pm, no appointment needed.