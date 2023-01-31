Spectacular views from Curbar Edge

Beautiful backdrops and outdoor adventures such as hiking and camping have catapulted Derbyshire’s National Park to the top of the league, beating Snowdonia into second place and the Lake District into third position.

The table was compiled by Cotswold Outdoor and based on research into the average costs of an overnight hotel (peak time) or campsite stay, hashtags, search volumes, ratings, and number of on-screen appearances.

And with Valentine’s Day on the horizon, what better way to celebrate with your loved one than by exploring the best that the Peak District has to offer?

Cillian Murphy filmed his final scene as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders near Chrome Hill in the Peak District (photo: BBC/Caryn Manderbach Productions)

Jo Dilley, managing director of Visit Peak District & Derbyshire, said: “With stunning countryside, dramatic moorland, tranquil dales and iconic walking and cycling routes, the Peak District – recognised as the most romantic natural backdrop in the UK – has everything needed to make memories that will last a lifetime.

“This title also proves that people don’t need to travel far for the ultimate romantic break as we have so much to enjoy right here on our doorstep. From stately homes, quaint villages and picturesque market towns to great restaurants, cosy pubs, award-winning attractions and romantic places to stay, you can find everything you need for a romantic break in the Peak District and Derbyshire, and we encourage both visitors and residents alike to get out and support local businesses this Valentine’s Day.”

Researchers found that hotels in the Peak District averaged £173 per night. According to TripAdvisor reviews, the top three hotels in the area are The George at Hathersage, The Maynard at Grindleford and Riverside House Hotel at Ashford in the Water.

Camping in the Peak District proved the cheapest in the country, with a two-person overnight stay costing an average of £41. There are plenty of fabulous places to pitch a tent including North Lees Campsite at Hathersage and Dale Farm Rural Campsite at Great Longstone.

Rafters at Riverside House Hotel, Ashford in the Water, has been rated among the top three Peak District hotels based on TripAdvisor reviews.

The Peak District racked up the most hashtags (just under two million) for its ‘picture-perfect’ backdrops in the table. Hikers can enjoy spectacular scenery for their selfie photos at Monsal Head, Curbar Edge, Surprise View at Grindleford and Black Rocks near Carsington.

