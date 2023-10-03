Peak District pub with own brewery is up for sale for £450,000
The Red Lion Inn at Birchover has three trade areas seating 55 customers, an 80-cover patio and owners’ accommodation with three bedrooms.
Its on-site Birchover Brewery offers Bircher Best, Cork Stone, Nine Ladies and Robin Hood’s Stride ales.
Renowned for its diverse menu the Red Lion Inn serves British pub classics, Sardinian influenced dishes and Sunday lunches.
The building which houses the pub in the centre of the village is not listed despite its age.
For further information, contact the broker Sidney Phillips on 01522 500059 or email: [email protected]