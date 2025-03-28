Peak District pub with one-star food hygiene rating – among 16 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.
A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.
A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.
Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.
A Peak District pub with one-star food hygiene rating is among the latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores. Photo: Food Standards Agency
2. Dannah Farm Country House, Shottle - five-star hygiene rating
Dannah Farm Country House, a Bed and Breakfast at Bowmans Lane in Shottle, near Belper was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 13. Photo: Google
3. Caffe Nero, Buxton - two-star hygiene rating
Caffe Nero at Spring Gardens in Buxton, received a two-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on February 13. Photo: Google
4. Fit Pit And Pit Stop Café, Belper - five-star hygiene rating
Fit Pit And Pit Stop Café at East Mill Bridge Foot in Belper was awarded a food hygiene rating of five after an inspection which took place on February 14. Photo: Google
