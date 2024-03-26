Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As previously reported, the clergy, congregation and community supporters of All Saints Church in Youlgrave are embarking on an ambitious series of walks across the nation which they hope will earn £42,000 to pay for a new kitchen and toilets in the grade I listed building.

The so-called Pommie Pilgrimage began on Palm Sunday, March 24, with the High Sheriff of Derbyshire, Theresa Peltier, and Lord-Lieutenant Elizabeth Fothergill among a group of 35 on the first leg to Bonsall then Cromford, en route to Derby.

Stopping to speak along the weay, the Reverend Canon Jane Clay said: “We’re hoping to connect our church to every Anglican cathedral in the country with pilgrims footsteps, signifying connection and community, and raising money for our loos.

Youlgrave's Pommie Pilgrim party on arrival at Derby Cathedral. (Photo: Saffron Baker)

“From first calculations, around 1million steps have been walked already on the first day, and we’re already over 20 per cent towards our fundraising target.”

Passing through Ambergate and Duffield in frequent rain showers, 23 pilgrims joined the second day’s walk, fuelled by strategic stops for coffee and bacon sandwiches.

By the time they reached Derby on Tuesday, March 26, to be met by Bishop Libby Lane and the Dean of Derby Cathedral Peter Robinson, the total had passed £12,000.

More than £1,000 of that was raised at a celebratory supper in Youlgrave on Friday, March 22.

The pilgrims setting off on their first of many expeditions. (Photo: Saffron Baker)

Pilgrim Kate Heath, an avid walker in her own time, said: “Arriving at Derby, we’ve suddenly realised how inspiring it is to have gathered more than two dozen Youlgrave souls to trek from our beautiful village through mud and rain to a beautiful spring day in the city. Thankyou to everyone who’s supported us, please keep donating for our loos.”

Founded in 1155, the last major renovations at All Saints were carried out 150 years ago, leaving it without the modern amenities necessary for 21st century users.

Future walks are planned later this year between cathedrals in Carlisle and Newcastle, Lincoln and Norwich, Liverpool and Chester, and Canterbury, Exeter and Truro.

To make a donation to the appeal, go to justgiving.com/page/pommiepilgrimage-1707469580213.

The Lord-Lieutentant Elizabeth Fothergill, left, and High Sheriff of Derbyshire Theresa Peltier, joined the walk for part of the way. (Photo: Saffron Baker)