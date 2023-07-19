Peak District performing arts school celebrates outstanding dance exam results

Earlier this year, Peak Performance Theatre School in Bakewell oversaw more than 80 entries to Ofqual-recognised IDTA exams in ballet, tap and modern contemporary dance.

Candidates aged six to 17, at a range of grades, achieved an 87 per cent rate of the highest level, distinction, and the rest merits.

Their awards were presented on Saturday, July 15, by former student Caroline Gray, who went on to work in West End musicals.

This year's exam cohort at Peak Performance Theatre School. (Photo: Contributed)

School principal Jill Ferguson said: “Our teaching team have worked tirelessly to help our pupils enjoy and achieve to the very best of their ability since the pandemic, and these results certainly reflect this.

“We are very proud of them and would also like to thank parents for the support involved in all their lessons and extra practices.”

For details of classes next term, see bakewelldance.co.uk.