News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Peak District performing arts school celebrates outstanding dance exam results

A long-standing Derbyshire performing arts centre celebrated another set of outstanding dance exam results for its young learners at an end-of-year awards night last week.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:29 BST

Earlier this year, Peak Performance Theatre School in Bakewell oversaw more than 80 entries to Ofqual-recognised IDTA exams in ballet, tap and modern contemporary dance.

Candidates aged six to 17, at a range of grades, achieved an 87 per cent rate of the highest level, distinction, and the rest merits.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their awards were presented on Saturday, July 15, by former student Caroline Gray, who went on to work in West End musicals.

This year's exam cohort at Peak Performance Theatre School. (Photo: Contributed)This year's exam cohort at Peak Performance Theatre School. (Photo: Contributed)
This year's exam cohort at Peak Performance Theatre School. (Photo: Contributed)
Most Popular

School principal Jill Ferguson said: “Our teaching team have worked tirelessly to help our pupils enjoy and achieve to the very best of their ability since the pandemic, and these results certainly reflect this.

“We are very proud of them and would also like to thank parents for the support involved in all their lessons and extra practices.”

For details of classes next term, see bakewelldance.co.uk.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireBakewellWest End